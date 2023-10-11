Another day with the 70s and 80s across the Concho Valley. Afternoon highs here in San Angelo reached 85 degrees for this Wednesday. Skies are sunny though our late afternoon hours. As we go into our evening hours our temps will drop to the mid 60s for our overnight lows. Skies will increase their cloud content through the night. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

For our Thursday we will see afternoon highs in the low 90s. Skies will be cloudy through the morning and will clear as we head into the afternoon. Winds will be out of the south southwest around 15 mph with gusts close to 25 mph. Evening temps will drop to the mid 60s. Skies will be mostly clear overnight. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts still close to 25 mph.