KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, November the 4th

More low 80s for highs across the Concho Valley with mostly clear skies. Overnight mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 40s. The warm trend of above average continues for the week and the weekend.

Hurricane Eta is currently making landfall in Central America. Eta gets back into the Caribbean and builds back up in strength in the weekend. Its current path shows it moving across Cuba. Models then show that Eta could move into the Gulf of Mexico.

Next week in the Concho Valley we start out warm with above average temperatures. A cold front on Tuesday brings back low 70s for highs and lows back into the low 40s. This cold front stays dry as it moves across our area.