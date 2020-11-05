KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, November the 4th

More low 80s for highs across the Concho Valley with mostly clear skies. Overnight mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 40s. The warm trend of above average continues for the week and the weekend.

Hurricane Eta is currently making landfall in Central America. Eta gets back into the Caribbean and builds back up in strength in the weekend. Its current path shows it moving across Cuba. Models then show that Eta could move into the Gulf of Mexico.

Next week in the Concho Valley we start out warm with above average temperatures. A cold front on Tuesday brings back low 70s for highs and lows back into the low 40s. This cold front stays dry as it moves across our area.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

