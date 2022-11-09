Warmer temps again across the Concho Valley today, breezy conditions picking up across the area with winds out of the south at 15-20 mph. Afternoon highs across the area in the lower 80s today for the area. We will continue conditions similar to yesterday for our overnight hours, seeing lows in the mid 60s again.

Tomorrow we will continue our breezy conditions, alike today with winds out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph. Afternoon highs tomorrow stay in the lower 80s, but our cold front starts to make its arrival late Thursday night, with isolated showers after midnight and our overnight low dropping to the upper 40s.

Our afternoon highs for Friday really drop, only seeing the mid 50s, we will continue to see isolated showers across the area mainly before noon. We will get really cold Friday night, possibly seeing our first freeze with overnight lows in the low 30s, make sure you plan ahead and prepare for these cold temps.

These chilly temperatures will stick around for a while, even into the weekend, as we continue afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s, and continuing our lows in the low 30s and low 40s.

For the start of our workweek forecast we see afternoon highs in the lower 60s for Monday. A second cold front comes through Monday night bringing isolated showers with it, and dropping our lows back to the mid 30s, seeing those really cold temperatures again across the area.

Our afternoon highs really dip for Tuesday as we only see the low 50s for our afternoon highs, as lows remain in the upper 30s and lower 40s.