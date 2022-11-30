Cooler temps today as a cold front came through last night. Afternoon highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Breezy conditions continues throughout today though they will start to calm down into tonight. Cooler temps also continuing into tonight as we cool down with lows in the low 30s, getting close to freezing.

Temps increase slightly for us tomorrow as we see highs in the mid 50s. We will have increased cloud coverage as well tomorrow. Temps don’t drop down as cool tomorrow night as temps start to increase again, with lows in the low 50s.

Temps continue their warming trend going into Friday as our temps reach the 70s once again, with breezy conditions picking up again. Lows for Friday back to cooler temps, reaching the upper 40s as another cold front approaches the Concho Valley.

We will continue seeing up and down weather patters through the next couple weeks.