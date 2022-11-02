Some slightly above average temps across the area, though still beautiful conditions as you head outdoors in the Concho Valley. Breezy conditions will start to pick up today out of the south at 10-15 mph. Afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s for the area, and cooling down into the upper 60s for overnight lows tonight.

Breezy conditions get stronger tomorrow, still out of the south but picking up to 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. We will also see increased cloud coverage across the area. Temperatures increase slightly, reaching the lower 80s for afternoon highs. Rain chances increase tomorrow night at 20%. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 60s.

Breezy conditions and rain chances pursue on Friday morning and afternoon with winds out of the south at 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph, and rain chances sitting at 30%. We will see an afternoon high in the mid 70s. Our overnight lows will drop into the mid 40s, and breezy conditions shift out of the west at 15-20 mph decreasing to 10-15 mph as we go into the night with gusts still up to 30 mph.

For the start of our weekend forecast we will see drier conditions across the area, and winds decrease to 10-15 mph with highs remaining in the mid 70s for the Concho Valley. We will see overnight lows drop into the upper 40s.

For Sunday we will see an increase in our temperatures, with our afternoon highs back into the lower 80s. We get slightly breezy again with winds out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Cooling down into the lower 50s for overnight lows.