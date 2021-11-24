KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday November 24th

Weather

Cloud coverage over the area helped to keep temperatures in check a bit only getting into the mid 70s for the Concho Valley. Winds have been breezy all day from the south at 10-15 with gust getting up to 25 MPH. The cold front will begin to move into our area this evening, that will allow winds to turn from the north and bring in that much cold air behind it. Still holding on to the chances for an isolated shower or storm overnight. Locations in the southeastern part of the Concho Valley will likely see the best chances in the area.

Thanksgiving, much cooler as the cold front should have move through and out of the area by lunch time. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will remain breezy but switch directions after the front moves through. The cooler temperatures will linger for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

Saturday, an area of moisture and instability will move through the Texas from the southwest. That will increase cloud coverage and produce some scattered showers for the area for the majority of the day. Any fans planning to head out to RAM JAM and the Angelo State Playoff game at LaGrand Stadium should plan ahead to grab that jacket or umbrella to be safe.

Fair

San Angelo

53°F Fair Feels like 50°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph N
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

56°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
43°F Some passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
43°F Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph N
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Mertzon

53°F Fair Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

56°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph N
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
