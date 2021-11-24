KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday November 24th

Cloud coverage over the area helped to keep temperatures in check a bit only getting into the mid 70s for the Concho Valley. Winds have been breezy all day from the south at 10-15 with gust getting up to 25 MPH. The cold front will begin to move into our area this evening, that will allow winds to turn from the north and bring in that much cold air behind it. Still holding on to the chances for an isolated shower or storm overnight. Locations in the southeastern part of the Concho Valley will likely see the best chances in the area.

Thanksgiving, much cooler as the cold front should have move through and out of the area by lunch time. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will remain breezy but switch directions after the front moves through. The cooler temperatures will linger for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

Saturday, an area of moisture and instability will move through the Texas from the southwest. That will increase cloud coverage and produce some scattered showers for the area for the majority of the day. Any fans planning to head out to RAM JAM and the Angelo State Playoff game at LaGrand Stadium should plan ahead to grab that jacket or umbrella to be safe.