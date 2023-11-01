A little bit warmer for this Wednesday across the area, Afternoon highs got to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Skies have been sunny. Winds have been calm and out of the south around 5 mph. As we head into our evening our temps will drop to the mid 30s for our overnight lows. Skies will remain clear. Winds will also remain out of the south at 5 mph.

For our Thursday afternoon our afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 60s for the Concho Valley. Skies will be sunny. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. Evening temps will drop to the low to mid 40s. Skies will be clear and winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.