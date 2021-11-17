KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday November 17th

The cold front is on the move across Texas. Temperatures in the Concho Valley got up into the lower and mid 80s this afternoon, but this evening as the cold front arrives temperatures will begin to fall rapidly going into the evening and overnight hours.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the lower 40s with some partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, much cooler for the region as the cool air from then northeast settles into the area. Temperatures in the afternoon will only reach into the lower 60s for a highs.

Temperatures will climb back up into the upper 60s and lower 70s to wrap up the week and heading into the weekend.

Thursday Night and into Friday morning astrology fans rejoice as this month’s full moon will be a accompanied with a partial lunar eclipse. This eclipse will be the longest in 580 years! The peak of the eclipse will occur at 3:02 AM, the eclipse begins at 1:18 AM and ends at 4:47 AM.