KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday November 17th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The cold front is on the move across Texas. Temperatures in the Concho Valley got up into the lower and mid 80s this afternoon, but this evening as the cold front arrives temperatures will begin to fall rapidly going into the evening and overnight hours.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the lower 40s with some partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, much cooler for the region as the cool air from then northeast settles into the area. Temperatures in the afternoon will only reach into the lower 60s for a highs.

Temperatures will climb back up into the upper 60s and lower 70s to wrap up the week and heading into the weekend.

Thursday Night and into Friday morning astrology fans rejoice as this month’s full moon will be a accompanied with a partial lunar eclipse. This eclipse will be the longest in 580 years! The peak of the eclipse will occur at 3:02 AM, the eclipse begins at 1:18 AM and ends at 4:47 AM.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

51°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
43°F Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NNE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

50°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
39°F Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

50°F Fair Feels like 45°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph NNE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NNE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Eden

49°F Fair Feels like 44°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph NNE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

San Angelo

51°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NNE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

50°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
39°F Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

50°F Fair Feels like 45°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph NNE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NNE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Eden

49°F Fair Feels like 44°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph NNE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News