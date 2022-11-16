Chilly temps across the area today as we saw afternoon highs in the low 50s, but seeing our temps in the 40s for the majority of the day. Winds will remain out of the northeast at 10 mph as we go into the evening, and will calm down as we head into our nighttime hours. Mostly cloudy conditions through the rest of the evening as well, but clouds will gradually decrease after sunset as we will see partly cloudy skies. Temps will decrease into the low 30s for lows tonight.

Tomorrow temps will increase as we see afternoon highs in the 60s for some and the lower 50s for others. Skies will clear as we see sunny conditions. Winds out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph, a direct cause of this warm up, but calming down to 5 mph during our overnight hours. Temps also drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

For our Friday cloudy conditions return to the Concho Valley, and our temps drop to the low 50s for afternoon highs. Winds will return our of the east northeast at 5-10 mph. Light rain showers and or snow flurries across the are as well as we go into Friday night. That will continue into Saturday morning as well. Fridays lows will return to the upper 20s and low 30s.

Again starting our Saturday with some possible light showers and snow and chilly temps. We won’t warm up much as we see afternoon highs in the low to mid 40s. Another chilly night for Saturday as well as we cool down into the low 30s again for lows.