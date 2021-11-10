KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday November 10th

Windy conditions across the Concho Valley ahead of the cold front set to arrive later tonight. Winds have been gusting up to 35 MPH at time from the southwest. Temperatures climbed into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon.

Tonight, the cold front will begin to work its way into the area. Clear skies will continue for the area as any rain and storms will stay off to the northeast of the region.

Veteran’s Day cool and clear conditions are expected. Lots of Veteran ceremonies planned across the Concho Valley and the weather looks great.

Temperatures will slowly warm back up going into Friday and the weekend.