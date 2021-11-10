KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday November 10th

Weather

Windy conditions across the Concho Valley ahead of the cold front set to arrive later tonight. Winds have been gusting up to 35 MPH at time from the southwest. Temperatures climbed into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon.

Tonight, the cold front will begin to work its way into the area. Clear skies will continue for the area as any rain and storms will stay off to the northeast of the region.

Veteran’s Day cool and clear conditions are expected. Lots of Veteran ceremonies planned across the Concho Valley and the weather looks great.

Temperatures will slowly warm back up going into Friday and the weekend.

Clear

San Angelo

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
1 mph SE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
46°F A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
1 mph SE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

San Angelo

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

