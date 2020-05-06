KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, May the 6th

Highs got to 88 for San Angelo and upper 80s across the Concho Valley. Highs still in the upper 80s for tomorrow with winds starting to pick up. Winds could gust up to 30 miles per hour tomorrow ahead of the front. Late Thursday and overnight a few showers are possible with the passing of the front.

Cooler temperatures end our week and continue into the weekend. Highs in the upper 70s and a breeze from the north make it feel a bit cooler. Next week we get back to a more normal pattern with upper 80s.