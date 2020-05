A few storms popping up in the Eastern part of the Concho Valley. Some of them severe and could become severe. The main threats are large hail and strong winds. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9pm.

Some lingering showers and storms stick around for Thursday before we clear it out for the weekend. Temperatures sit in the upper 80s and a few 90s popping up for highs for the next several day.