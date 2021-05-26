KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, May the 26th

Partly cloudy skies with highs got to the low 90s. Overnight lows get down to the upper 60s and a few places getting to the low 70s. Temperatures are sitting at average for our highs. Low 90s and mostly clear skies for most of the week.

Upper atmosphere lift on Friday and Saturday lead to pop up showers. Friday night is the timing for these showers and a few storms for the Concho Valley. Overnight lows are slightly above average with upper 60s.

Next week, a weak front slowly moves south. This front will bring rain chances and a slight cool down for our high temperatures. Temperatures get in the 80s for highs. These is plenty of moisture in our atmosphere to keep rain chances through next week.