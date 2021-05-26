KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, May the 26th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

91° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 91° 72°

Thursday

96° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 96° 70°

Friday

85° / 63°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 70% 85° 63°

Saturday

82° / 67°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 82° 67°

Sunday

86° / 66°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 86° 66°

Monday

81° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 81° 65°

Tuesday

80° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 80° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

88°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
84°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
84°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
81°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
79°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
77°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
77°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
77°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
76°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
75°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
74°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
74°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

94°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
94°

95°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
95°

93°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
93°

Partly cloudy skies with highs got to the low 90s. Overnight lows get down to the upper 60s and a few places getting to the low 70s. Temperatures are sitting at average for our highs. Low 90s and mostly clear skies for most of the week.

Upper atmosphere lift on Friday and Saturday lead to pop up showers. Friday night is the timing for these showers and a few storms for the Concho Valley. Overnight lows are slightly above average with upper 60s.

Next week, a weak front slowly moves south. This front will bring rain chances and a slight cool down for our high temperatures. Temperatures get in the 80s for highs. These is plenty of moisture in our atmosphere to keep rain chances through next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

90°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

89°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
16 mph SE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Some clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
15 mph SE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

87°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
17 mph SE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eden

86°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
69°F A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

San Angelo

91°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

89°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
16 mph SE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Some clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
15 mph SE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

87°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
17 mph SE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eden

86°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
69°F A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Taking Entries Now!

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.