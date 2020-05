A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until midnight tonight. Some storms may become severe with threats of strong winds and large hail.

Highs for today got to 104 and upper 90s for several around the Concho Valley. San Angelo’s high did tie a record set back in 1927 of 104.

Highs slowly cool down through the week. Rain chances stick around for the week. Most rain chances are in the evening and are pop up and isolated. Monday rain chances increase as a front moves across the state.