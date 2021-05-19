KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, May the 19th

A cloudy and calm start to the day. As we got into the late afternoon a few storms started popping up. These storms have lighting and large amounts of rainfall. A flood advisory is in effect for some of our eastern counties. They have seen a large amount of rain already. A few more storms are likely as we head into the evening. We still have plenty of energy for some of these storms to become strong. Temperatures got to the mid 70s. Overnight lows are in the low 60s.

We get a rain break for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures warm up as well getting in to the mid 80s. Partly cloudy skies make for a nice end to the week.

The weekend brings another round of showers, storms and cloudy skies. The timing of these storms are around the heat of the day, later in the afternoon and the evening. We could see our coolest temperatures on the weekend in the low 80s with a few upper 70s. Looking forward to next week a slight chance of showers due to dry line and low pressure system.