KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, May the 19th

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

65° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 65° 59°

Thursday

86° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 86° 64°

Friday

87° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13% 87° 66°

Saturday

83° / 67°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 36% 83° 67°

Sunday

84° / 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 84° 68°

Monday

83° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 83° 67°

Tuesday

82° / 69°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 82° 69°

66°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
66°

65°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
65°

68°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
68°

66°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

65°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
65°

64°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
64°

63°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
63°

63°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
63°

62°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
62°

61°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
61°

60°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
60°

60°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
60°

62°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
62°

64°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
64°

68°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
68°

71°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
71°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
75°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

81°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

84°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

A cloudy and calm start to the day. As we got into the late afternoon a few storms started popping up. These storms have lighting and large amounts of rainfall. A flood advisory is in effect for some of our eastern counties. They have seen a large amount of rain already. A few more storms are likely as we head into the evening. We still have plenty of energy for some of these storms to become strong. Temperatures got to the mid 70s. Overnight lows are in the low 60s.

We get a rain break for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures warm up as well getting in to the mid 80s. Partly cloudy skies make for a nice end to the week.

The weekend brings another round of showers, storms and cloudy skies. The timing of these storms are around the heat of the day, later in the afternoon and the evening. We could see our coolest temperatures on the weekend in the low 80s with a few upper 70s. Looking forward to next week a slight chance of showers due to dry line and low pressure system.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

66°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
59°F Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
37%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

69°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Light Rain with Thunder

Mertzon

67°F Light Rain with Thunder Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
58°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
94%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Eden

64°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
58°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
79%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

66°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
38%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
