KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, May the 12th

Another cloudy and cool day with highs that got in the mid 60s. Overnight lows get down to the mid 50s. Temperatures take their time to warm back up for the rest of the week. Thursday highs are in the mid 70s and continue to warm into the 80s for the weekend. Our rain chances clear out for the end of the week.

Into the weekend and next week our main focus is the dry line. Highs are in the mid 80s. Plenty of moisture is in our area to allow pop up storms to form along this dry line. Most of these rain chances will be late in the afternoon into the evening.