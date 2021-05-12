KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, May the 12th

Weather

Another cloudy and cool day with highs that got in the mid 60s. Overnight lows get down to the mid 50s. Temperatures take their time to warm back up for the rest of the week. Thursday highs are in the mid 70s and continue to warm into the 80s for the weekend. Our rain chances clear out for the end of the week.

Into the weekend and next week our main focus is the dry line. Highs are in the mid 80s. Plenty of moisture is in our area to allow pop up storms to form along this dry line. Most of these rain chances will be late in the afternoon into the evening.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

65° / 54°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 65° 54°

Thursday

77° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 77° 57°

Friday

84° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 84° 65°

Saturday

83° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 83° 66°

Sunday

87° / 68°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 87° 68°

Monday

89° / 65°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 39% 89° 65°

Tuesday

78° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 78° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
65°

65°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
65°

62°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
62°

63°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
63°

60°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
60°

59°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
59°

58°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
58°

57°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
57°

56°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
56°

55°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
55°

55°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
55°

55°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
55°

55°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
55°

56°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
56°

58°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
58°

61°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
61°

64°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
64°

67°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
67°

69°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

71°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

73°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

75°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°
Cloudy

San Angelo

65°F Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
11 mph NE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

64°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

62°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

67°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
11 mph NE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

60°F Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

KLST News

