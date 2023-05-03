We’re seeing an afternoon that is very similar to what we saw yesterday. Afternoon highs ranging from the mid 80s to low 90s. Winds have been out of the south southeast around 10 mph. Skies have been mostly sunny with some low level clouds moving in. Through the evening our temps will drop to the mid to upper 60s for our overnight lows. Winds will still be out of the south southeast around 10 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy. There will be some isolated showers and storms mostly for western counties of the Concho Valley.

Tomorrow our temps will be very similar to what we saw today. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s and range into the low 90s once again. Skies will be mostly cloudy all day and we will see showers across the area with possible severity pertaining to these showers. Main worries being large winds and hail. Winds will be larger throughout storms, winds elsewhere will generally be out of the south at 10-15 mph. Through the evening hours temps will drop to the mid to upper 60s again for overnight lows. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph. Skies will start to clear out overnight and showers will become much more isolated.