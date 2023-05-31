Quiet conditions across the Concho Valley as temperatures warm into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon with party cloudy skies throughout the day. Thunderstorms activity in the state is staying off to the northwest of the area. Tonight lows will fall back into the 60s, with mostly clear skies continuing.

Thursday, expect much of the same and dryline stays off to the west. Partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs near average for the beginning of June.

Friday, the dryline start to slide back eastward, increasing the chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms throughout the Concho Valley. Some storms could be severe at time with strong winds and large hail being the greatest concerns.