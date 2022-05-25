Beautiful weather for the region. Clear skies and cooler temperatures throughout the area, all thanks to last night’s cold front that moved through Texas. Afternoon highs topped out in the mid and upper 70s. Tonight, overnight lows will fall into the mid 50s the Concho Valley.

The clear skies will stay in play for Thursday, but the winds will begin to turn out of the southwest. With southerly winds come with warmer temperatures, and the Concho Valley will begin to heat back up into the 90s. The winds will stay in place for the weekend allowing temperatures to continue to climb through the Memorial Day Weekend.

Saturday and Sunday could see the return to the triple digits as warm air continue to move into the region. Once again the region will be flirting with some near record highs for the weekend.

Temperatures will begin to abate slightly going into next week, but no significant rain chances are expected for the next seven days.