A slight drop in our temperatures for our Wednesday afternoon. Afternoon highs ranging from the mid 70s to the mid 80s across the Concho Valley. Winds have been out of the east southeast around 10 mph. Skies were cloudy earlier this morning across much of the area and we saw storms throughout our northeastern portions of the Concho Valley. As we go into our evening hours we will continue to see very isolated showers for the area. Temps will drop to the mid 60s for overnight lows. Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight. Winds will be out of the east southeast at 10-15 mph.

For our Thursday afternoon we will see temps in the low to mid 80s for afternoon highs. Skies will be mostly cloudy once again and we’ll see isolated storms through the area. Winds will be out of the east southeast at 5-10 mph. As we go into the evening our temps will drop back into the mid 60s for overnight lows. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Winds will be out of the east southeast at 5-10 mph.

For our Friday, as we end our workweek, we will see afternoon highs in the low to upper 80s. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. For our evening hours we will see temps drop into the mid 60s once again for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly cloudy and we will see extremely isolated rain chances for our area. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.