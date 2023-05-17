Warmer across the Concho Valley as afternoon temperatures climbed up into the upper 80s with a few locations reaching into the low 90s. Skies have been mostly clear with some isolated showers in the northern parts of the Concho Valley along interstate 20. Any showers or storms that develop will likely not persist too long.

Hotter for Thursday and Friday as temperatures continue to climb the next couple of days. Late Friday, our next cold front moves into the region pulling those afternoon highs back down into the 80s and increasing rain chances going into the weekend.

Next week, temperatures restart their climb back up into the 80s and 90s with a dryline setup to the west of the Concho Valley. That will increase rain chances for the eastern parts of the area as those storms drift eastward during the late afternoon and early evening hours.