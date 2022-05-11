Still humid across much of the state as the dryline pushes further westward. Temperatures were still able to climb up into the mid and upper 90s this afternoon. Skies will stay mostly clear through the evening and overnight hours with temperatures will slide back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Similar conditions will persist for Thursday with afternoon highs in the 90s and dew point values in the 60s. Winds will increase slightly still staying out of the south with some gust up to 35 MPH at times. Breezy winds will even continue into the overnight hours as well.

Friday, another chance of an isolated thunderstorm will be possible as the dryline begin to return eastward. Best chances will stay off to the north of the Concho Valley but some of the northern counties and areas along I-20 could see some additional beneficial rain.

Triple digits will return to the Concho Valley for the weekend and into next week with afternoon highs hovering around the upper 90s and lower 100s. That hot trend runs into next week as well, with above average temperatures expected for the next 7 days.