Another hot and humid day for the Concho Valley as the dryline sits to the west with temperatures reaching up into the lower 90s and upper 80s with dew points into the 50s. Mostly clear skies for the region with the increase in the upper level clouds further to the east. As we settle into the evening hours temperatures will cool back down into the 60s.

Thursday will present similar conditions will an isolated storm or two possible into the late afternoon and evening hours.

The rain chances will really start to ramp up on Friday evening going into your Mother’s Day weekend with showers and thunderstorms becoming more widespread in nature. Temperatures will take a big dip back down into the upper 70s for highs going into next week.