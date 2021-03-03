KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, March the 3rd

Weather

KLST Weather

Clear

San Angelo

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

58°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
49°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

A nice warm day with mid 70s with mostly clear skies. Overnight lows are in the mid 40s. Warmest day is Thursday with highs in the upper 70s .Clouds are slowlying rolling in for the end of the week before a cold front. Friday a quick moving low pressure and cold front moves across the state. Winds are on the windy side as this system moves through. Winds get to 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts getting up to 30 miles per hour.

Friday is cooling down to the upper 60s and mid 60s on Saturday. This cold front is dry and keeping the Concho Valley dry. After that front we start to warm back up to the 70s. For the middle of next week clouds start to roll in.

Wednesday

63° / 46°
Clear
Clear 0% 63° 46°

Thursday

79° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 79° 49°

Friday

67° / 42°
Mostly Sunny/Wind
Mostly Sunny/Wind 0% 67° 42°

Saturday

65° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 65° 44°

Sunday

65° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 65° 50°

Monday

72° / 56°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 6% 72° 56°

Tuesday

76° / 58°
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
Mostly Cloudy/Wind 5% 76° 58°

62°

8 PM
Clear
0%
62°

58°

9 PM
Clear
0%
58°

56°

10 PM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

11 PM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

12 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

1 AM
Clear
1%
52°

51°

2 AM
Clear
1%
51°

50°

3 AM
Clear
1%
50°

49°

4 AM
Clear
2%
49°

48°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
48°

47°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
47°

47°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
47°

49°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
49°

55°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
55°

61°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
61°

66°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
66°

70°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

73°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

76°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

78°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

75°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

71°

7 PM
Clear
0%
71°

