KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, March the 31st

Clear

San Angelo

61°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
11 mph NE
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

60°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

59°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

59°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
11 mph NE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

58°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F A clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

A cool and windy day for Wednesday. Temperatures got to the upper 60s and winds were 15 to 20 miles per hour. Winds stay strong overnight with lows in the upper 30s. The rest of the week is a quiet weather pattern of low 70s and partly cloudy skies. The weekend gets to the mid 70s.

Next week the Concho Valley starts to see warmer air. Highs are in the mid 80s. Plenty of sunshine allows for temperatures to get into the upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

Wednesday

61° / 36°
Clear
Clear 0% 61° 36°

Thursday

70° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 70° 44°

Friday

71° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 71° 51°

Saturday

69° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 69° 53°

Sunday

73° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 73° 55°

Monday

83° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 83° 58°

Tuesday

89° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 89° 62°

58°

9 PM
Clear
0%
58°

55°

10 PM
Clear
0%
55°

52°

11 PM
Clear
0%
52°

49°

12 AM
Clear
0%
49°

46°

1 AM
Clear
0%
46°

44°

2 AM
Clear
0%
44°

42°

3 AM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

4 AM
Clear
0%
41°

39°

5 AM
Clear
0%
39°

38°

6 AM
Clear
0%
38°

37°

7 AM
Clear
1%
37°

38°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
38°

44°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

51°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

56°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

60°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

63°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

64°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

69°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

68°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

67°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

63°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

