Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, March the 25th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We were just shy one degree here in San Angelo to tie the record for highs today. The record was set back in 2018 with 94. We got to 93 for our high. Warm air is still the main factor for the next couple of days. Thursday being even warmer. Friday in the evening a cold front finally enters the area.

The front brings some light chance for storms in the evening. Most people won’t see these in the evening. Everyone will see the cooler temps behind the cold front. Highs get back to more normal March temperatures of mid 70s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.