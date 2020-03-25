KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, March the 25th

We were just shy one degree here in San Angelo to tie the record for highs today. The record was set back in 2018 with 94. We got to 93 for our high. Warm air is still the main factor for the next couple of days. Thursday being even warmer. Friday in the evening a cold front finally enters the area.

The front brings some light chance for storms in the evening. Most people won’t see these in the evening. Everyone will see the cooler temps behind the cold front. Highs get back to more normal March temperatures of mid 70s.