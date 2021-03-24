KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, March the 24th

It took its time to warm up into the low 70s. Overnight Wednesday and early Thursday another front comes through our area. This front does bring isolated showers and storms. The timing of the storms is overnight and early Thursday morning. The storms staying more in the southern and eastern parts of the Concho Valley. These storms can produce lighting and strong winds.

For the rest of Thursday, highs get to the low 70s. Friday and Saturday warm up into the low 80s with windy conditions. Sunday a cold front cools us back down to the mid 70s. This front also brings a few isolated showers and storms late on Sunday.