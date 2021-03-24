KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, March the 24th

Sunny

San Angelo

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
44°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
59%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
43°F Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
52%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 41F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
41°F Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 41F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
64%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
42°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
42%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Eden

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
43°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
73%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

It took its time to warm up into the low 70s. Overnight Wednesday and early Thursday another front comes through our area. This front does bring isolated showers and storms. The timing of the storms is overnight and early Thursday morning. The storms staying more in the southern and eastern parts of the Concho Valley. These storms can produce lighting and strong winds.

For the rest of Thursday, highs get to the low 70s. Friday and Saturday warm up into the low 80s with windy conditions. Sunday a cold front cools us back down to the mid 70s. This front also brings a few isolated showers and storms late on Sunday.

Wednesday

68° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 68° 44°

Thursday

74° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 74° 47°

Friday

85° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 85° 53°

Saturday

84° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 84° 50°

Sunday

70° / 48°
Few Showers
Few Showers 35% 70° 48°

Monday

77° / 56°
AM Showers
AM Showers 34% 77° 56°

Tuesday

85° / 55°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 6% 85° 55°

67°

7 PM
Sunny
2%
67°

64°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
64°

60°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
60°

56°

10 PM
Showers
48%
56°

54°

11 PM
Showers
60%
54°

52°

12 AM
Showers
52%
52°

51°

1 AM
Cloudy
21%
51°

50°

2 AM
Showers
35%
50°

49°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
49°

48°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
48°

47°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
47°

46°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
46°

46°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
46°

45°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
45°

48°

9 AM
Sunny
4%
48°

52°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
52°

56°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
56°

59°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

63°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

66°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

69°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

71°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

72°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

73°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.