KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, March the 18th

A nice morning and afternoon with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs got to the low 80s. Clouds and storms are rolling into the Concho Valley in the evening and overnight. North part of the area have an enhanced risk for severe storms.

These storms can have strong winds, lightning and hail with these possible severe thunderstorms.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for the northern part of the Concho Valley until midnight tonight.

After these storms cool air comes back Thursday with mid 70s. Cooler air keeps coming to the Concho Valley with Friday and Saturday highs in the low 60s.

