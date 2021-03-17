KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, March the 17th

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 37F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

A windy day with winds from 20 to 25 miles per hour and gust up to 30 miles per hour. These strong winds are bringing in dust from the west giving a hazy look to our Tuesday. Temperatures have stayed on the cool side. Highs got to the mid 60s and overnight the wind slowly calm down. Overnight lows get down to the low 40s and upper 30s for a few.

The rest of the week is a quiet weather pattern. The Concho Valley average highs are 71 and average lows are in the mid 40s. This is what our week looks like with highs staying average and clear skies. Our next potential for rain is next week.