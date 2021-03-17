KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, March the 17th
San Angelo57°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 15 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 36%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 18 mph N
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Robert Lee55°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 15 mph N
- Humidity
- 38%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph N
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eldorado57°F Fair Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 14 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 34%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph N
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Mertzon57°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 14 mph N
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph NNE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eden55°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 17 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 39%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 19 mph N
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
A windy day with winds from 20 to 25 miles per hour and gust up to 30 miles per hour. These strong winds are bringing in dust from the west giving a hazy look to our Tuesday. Temperatures have stayed on the cool side. Highs got to the mid 60s and overnight the wind slowly calm down. Overnight lows get down to the low 40s and upper 30s for a few.
The rest of the week is a quiet weather pattern. The Concho Valley average highs are 71 and average lows are in the mid 40s. This is what our week looks like with highs staying average and clear skies. Our next potential for rain is next week.
