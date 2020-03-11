KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, March the 11th

Another nice and warm day sunshine and clouds. Highs got into the 80s. Thursday we some light showers rolling in late in the evening before a cold front on Friday. Early light showers start off Friday. As the cold front moves south storms are possible in the afternoon. The cool air only sticks around for Friday as highs only get to the low 70s.

Warm air comes back for the weekend and next week. Rain chances don’t leave the Concho Valley. A low pressure over Mexico and a front north of Texas brings warm and moist air for the area. This set up gives slight rain chances for next week.