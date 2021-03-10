KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, March the 10th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Clear

San Angelo

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
61°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Wind increasing. Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
60°F Wind increasing. Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

59°F Fair Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
57°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

61°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
59°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
59°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
37%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Cloudy and windy day with winds from 15 to 20 miles per hour for the Concho Valley. Our peak gusts got to the low 30s. The cloud cover slowed our warm up as high barely got to the low 70s. Overnight temperatures get down to the low 60s. The clouds and warm temperatures are staying for the Concho Valley. Highs get to the low 80s and upper 70s. Winds stay on the strong side with 15 to 20 miles per hour from the south.

The weekend a low pressure brings rain chances and a cool down. A few rain chances on Saturday with a few areas that could see a storm or two. The front brings the cooler temperatures before the rain chances late on Saturday. Temperatures cool back down to normal for this time of year. Sunday it dries conditions back with upper 60s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
61°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Wind increasing. Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
60°F Wind increasing. Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

59°F Fair Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
57°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

61°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
59°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
59°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
37%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

63° / 61°
Clear
Clear 0% 63° 61°

Thursday

80° / 62°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 80° 62°

Friday

85° / 63°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 18% 85° 63°

Saturday

80° / 48°
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind 45% 80° 48°

Sunday

72° / 46°
Mostly Sunny/Wind
Mostly Sunny/Wind 4% 72° 46°

Monday

74° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 74° 46°

Tuesday

75° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 75° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
62°

62°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
62°

62°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
62°

66°

12 AM
Cloudy
1%
66°

66°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
66°

67°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
67°

65°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
65°

63°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
63°

63°

5 AM
Cloudy
8%
63°

62°

6 AM
Cloudy
9%
62°

62°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
62°

62°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
62°

65°

9 AM
Cloudy
8%
65°

66°

10 AM
Cloudy
6%
66°

69°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
69°

72°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
72°

74°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

75°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

73°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

71°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
71°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.