Clear skies and warmer temperatures across the region. Winds turned out of the south and when combined with the abundance of sunshine, the area has warmed up into the upper 60s and close to average for this time of year. Tonight, temperatures will drop back into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Thursday, basically copy and paste of Wednesday but temperatures will be even warmer with highs in the 70s. Clear skies and southerly winds continue.

Late Thursday night and into Friday morning our next cold front arrive in the Concho Valley. Temperatures will plummet from the upper 70s to the upper 30s for afternoon highs. Some wintery mix will be possible early on Friday, but no accumulations is expected as ground temperatures will likely still be above freezing. Be safe on overpasses and bridge though as they will not have the same layer of protection provide by the ground.

Warm and windy for the weekend as the region quickly put the cold air in the review mirror. Temperatures will continue to climb steadily through next week as well.