A pretty drastic temperature change for our Wednesday afternoon temps as a cold front came through and is hovering over the area, this allows for cooler temps for our northern counties, with afternoon temps in the 40s and 50s, and more warm to the south with some southern counties reaching the upper 60s for highs. With these differing temps of course we’re seeing a range between the two throughout the Concho Valley. Winds have been out of the northeast around 10 mph, and skies have been completely overcast all day. Going into the overnight hours our temps will drop to the upper 40s. Winds overnight will be out of the northeast falling to 5-10 mph, and skies remain cloudy with possible isolated showers.

For our Thursday we’ll see a slight warm up with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. We will continue our cloudy skies as well as an isolated shot at some rain. Winds will be out of the east southeast at 5-10 mph and shifting out of the west through the afternoon. Overnight we see our rain chances pick up slightly, but still very isolated in nature. Lows will drop to the low 50s, and winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Looking to our Friday as we end the workweek we see afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Another cool down for this afternoon, and winds out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph though shifting out of the southeast further into the afternoon. Skies remain cloudy for the the day, and as we head into the nighttime hours we start to clear a bit with partly cloudy overnight skies. We see temps drop to the upper 50s with winds out of the southeast at 5-15 mph and becoming out of the south southwest after midnight.