A nice taste of spring for the Concho Valley and much of the Lone Star State. Afternoon temperatures peaked in lower 80s and upper 70s despite the increased upper level cirrus clouds moving across the region. Tonight, clouds will likely continue to increase with temperatures falling into the lower 50s and upper 40s.

Friday winds will begin to increase with gust getting up to 30 MPH at times during the afternoon hours as more warm air moves into the region. Temperatures will stay above 10 degree above average with afternoon highs in the 80s. The warm and windy conditions will persist through the weekend.

Late Sunday and into the early hours of Monday, another cold front will arrive in the area dropping temperatures as well as developing some possible showers and storms for the state. Better chances of rain will be in the eastern parts of the Concho Valley.