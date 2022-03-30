Quieter conditions across the area as the all the showers and storms late last night have pushed off to the east. High pressure rebuilding into the region, allowing clear skies and cool temperatures to take over. Afternoon highs topped out in 60s and 70s with overnight lows expected to fall into the 40s.

Temperatures will slowly creep back up into the 70s and 80s going into the weekend. Great weather expected for the Rodeo Parade in downtown San Angelo.

The next chance for some rain in the Concho Valley will be on Sunday, but the better chances will be on Monday as another cold front is expected to move through the region.