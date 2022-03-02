The quiet and warm weather continues through the week, temperatures across the Concho Valley got up to the mid 70s this afternoon with some lingering cloud coverage. Mid and upper level clouds blocked the sun at times but didn’t cooler temperatures much cooler.

Winds will begin to increase on Friday and going into the weekend. Lots of people will be looking forward to the Brews, Ewes, and BBQ event on Saturday. Some breezy conditions could be expected for those in attendance but the temperatures will feel very spring like.

Next cold front will move into the region late on Sunday and into the morning hours on Monday. Some possible isolated showers and storms could be associated with cold front, but the temperatures behind to the cold front will drop back into the 60s.