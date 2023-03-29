A cool start to our Wednesday this morning with temps in the 50s for a while, as well as some very overcast skies that started to clear as we warmed up through our afternoon. Afternoon highs reached the upper 60s to mid 70s throughout the Concho Valley. Winds have been out of the south around 10 mph. Going into the evening our temps will drop down to the mid 50s and skies will start to gain coverage overnight. Winds overnight will be out of the south southeast and increase to 10-15 mph.

Afternoon temperatures continue to climb as we look to our afternoon tomorrow with highs reaching the upper 70s. Winds also start to increase for us in the Concho Valley with differing values across the area and us here in San Angelo likely seeing these winds out of the south at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph though other areas likely seeing stronger winds. We’ll also see mostly cloudy skies again throughout our afternoon. Heading into the overnight hours temps will drop to the low 60s for our lows. Winds increase further overnight with them out of the south at 20-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Mostly cloudy skies continue overnight and possible spotty showers throughout the evening and overnight hours.

Looking ahead to our Friday as we end the week temps stay fairly similar to what we saw the day prior with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Conditions remain windy and out of the west at 15-20 mph through the morning and increasing to 25-30 mph through the afternoon with gusts up to 40 mph. A Fire Weather Watch is in place for Friday starting at 1:00 PM and going until 8:00PM. Skies will be sunny and possibly hazy due to the increased winds. Passing sunset and heading into the rest of the night our temps will drop to the low 40s. Winds continue though starting to decrease and will be out of the west at 5-15 mph. Skies will remain mostly clear as well for the evening.