Warmer conditions across the Concho Valley, but the gusty winds from the northwest have continued. Winds have been from the northwest with gust up to 30 MPH. Tonight, lows will dip into the mid 30s across the area but will remain above the freezing mark for most of the region. Some clouds have increased and moved into the area from the north.

Tomorrow, clouds will begin to clear up with winds turning more out of the west, that will along drier conditions to move into the region and Fire Weather Watches go into effect from 11AM until 9PM for the entire Concho Valley. Winds will be gusty at time and any open flames is discouraged and people should be extra cautious with any possible sparks. One scenario is hauling trailers, those chains can hang low and create sparks when they make contact with the road.

Warmer and windy through the weekend as wind turn out of the south, temperatures will climb up into the upper 80s and lower 90s going into next week.

Possible rain showers and storms move through the state late on Tuesday and early Wednesday next week.