A very warm afternoon today on this Wednesday across the Concho Valley. Afternoon highs ranged from the low 80s all the way up into the low 90s. A high of 92° here in San Angelo, which is the same as our record high for March 22nd and 1 degree away from actually breaking it. Winds have also remained slightly breezy this afternoon and have been out of the south southwest at 15 mph with gusts at times up to 30 mph. It was also another day where we saw cloudy skies throughout the morning; however, our clouds cleared out as temperatures increased through the afternoon. Going into our evening tonight, we’ll see our temps drop down into the low to upper 60s for our overnight lows; our winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph across the area. Lastly, our clouds will follow the pattern that they have been seeing for the past couple of nights and regain coverage for another possible mostly cloudy night.

Temps will take a slight drop for our afternoon tomorrow with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Skies will range from partly to mostly cloudy across the area. Winds will remain out of the south and will be at 10-15 mph. Shifting to the overnight hours we continue our partly and mostly cloudy skies. Our overnight lows will take a drop and will be in the low to mid 50s. Winds overnight will be out of the south at 10-15 though as we pass midnight everything seems to change. Our chance at seeing some severe weather increases greatly for our late night hours.

Severe Weather threat will begin to increase near midnight Thursday going into the early morning hours on Friday. Storms will start to develop along the western parts of the Concho Valley and move eastward across the region. The greatest concern with these storms will be strong gusty winds and large damaging hail. The tornado threat will stay minimal and mostly focus to the northeast of the area along the Red River. Storms will continue moving east and out of the region by the start of your day for Friday. Behind the line of storms, winds will increase from the west with gust reaching up to 45 MPH at times. Those strong gusty winds could see some dust stirred up and a decrease in visibility.