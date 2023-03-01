A warm afternoon to start off the month of march with a pretty broad range of afternoon highs with most of us reaching the upper 60s to mid 70s, though some southeastern cities getting into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Winds have been out of the west southwest around 10 mph, and we’ve been seeing mostly cloudy skies across the area. As we go into our overnight hours temps drop into the upper 50s for overnight lows. Winds tonight out of the west southwest at 5-10 mph and shifting out of the south further into the evening. Clouds also start to decrease and skies subtly clear.

Warm temps once again for our afternoon tomorrow getting into the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds for our morning hours out of the south southwest at 5-15 mph, though as we go through our afternoon our winds increase to 25-40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, red flag and high wind warnings go in place for us here in the Tom Green County starting at noon on March 2nd, the red flag warning lasting until 8PM and the high wind warning lasting until 10PM. We will also see some showers across the area with possible heavy thunderstorms for us through the later parts of the afternoon. These continue into our early evening hours as well, and as we pass sunset cooling into the mid 30s to low 40s for overnight lows. Winds remain hefty and are out of the west at 30-35 mph calming slightly as we pass midnight to 20-25 mph and gusts remaining up to 50 mph through the nighttime hours.

Looking to our Friday as we end our workweek afternoon highs take a drop with afternoon highs in the upper 60s. Though still likely to remain above average. Winds out of the west northwest at 15-20 mph though decreasing throughout our afternoon and down to 10-15 mph with those gusts up to 30 mph. Very sunny skies through our day, and as we go into our evening hours temps drop down to the low 40s. Winds out of the west at 5-10 mph and shifting out of the south further into the overnight hours as well as seeing mostly clear skies.