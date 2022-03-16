Red Flag Warnings go into effect for the entire Concho Valley from 12PM Thursday until 10PM Thursday. Dry conditions and strong gusty winds will increase fire risk throughout the region.

Warmer across the area as afternoon highs peaked in the 80s. Winds have been breezy with gust up to 25 MPH at times and will continue through the evening as well. Tonight, lows will fall into the 40s with mostly clear skies, despite some upper level clouds moving in from the west-southwest.

St. Patrick Day will be windy as wind increase during the afternoon hours, some area could see limited visibility as a result of blowing dust from the stronger winds out of the west. Temperatures will be very similar with highs in the 80s.

Friday, cold front moves into the area late Thursday and during the early morning hours on Friday, temperatures will slip 10-15 degree for afternoon highs.

Sunday, the official start of spring, and possible rain returning to the Concho Valley as a second cold front is set to arrive late Sunday into the early morning hours on Monday. Rain chances will be better as showers and thunderstorms develop to the west and move across the region, some storms could be strong to severe.