Winds increased for us here in the Concho Valley last night and we’ve seen them out of the south at 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Temps have also increased with these southerly winds with afternoon highs up into the low to mid 70s. We’ve also been seeing clouds take over the sky for most of our Wednesday afternoon. As we go into the evening our temps drop to the low 60s for our lows. Our winds don’t disappear quite yet, we’ll see them out of the south at 25 mph with gusts up to 35-40 mph overnight, and skies remain cloudy, with a very isolated shot at seeing a drop or two of rain.

Another increase in our temps for our afternoon tomorrow with afternoon highs gaining into the low 80s. Winds remain out of the south southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Some areas see lessened cloud coverage, while others will remain mostly cloudy and a possible shower could move through the Concho Valley, though again very isolated. These rain chances continuing into Thursday evening though slightly increasing in probability overnight. Overnight temps drop to the low to mid 30s, and winds are gonna be out of the west at 15-20 mph though shifting out of the north as we pass midnight, and still gusting up to 30 mph.

A drastic drop in our temps for our St. Patrick’s Day on Friday as afternoon highs struggle to reach the 50s. Winds will be out of the north northeast at 15-20 mph. Skies will start off very cloudy, but will clear out as we go through our afternoon. As we head into the overnight hours our temps drop all the way into the low 30s, and winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Skies also regain clouds and we see mostly cloudy overnight conditions.