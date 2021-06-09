KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, June the 9th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures got to the upper 90s with a few getting to the triple digits. Heat index felt like triple digits. Overnight a few clouds roll in and temperatures cool down to the mid 70s. This week feels like summer is in full swing. Temperatures keep warming up. These hot temperatures stay for the end of the week and into the weekend. Clear skies, hot temperatures, and humidity will make it feel even hotter outside.

Next week a bit of cooler temperatures come for the Concho Valley. After triple digits cooler is in the mid 90s. Some pop up showers could start to form Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

95°F Sunny Feels like 105°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
74°F Thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

95°F Sunny Feels like 105°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
74°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
42%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Eldorado

91°F Sunny Feels like 98°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
73°F Thunderstorms, some heavy early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

93°F Sunny Feels like 101°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
73°F Isolated thunderstorms early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Eden

90°F Sunny Feels like 96°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
73°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

San Angelo

95°F Sunny Feels like 105°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
74°F Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
61%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

95°F Sunny Feels like 105°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
74°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
42%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Eldorado

91°F Sunny Feels like 98°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
73°F Thunderstorms, some heavy early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

93°F Sunny Feels like 101°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
73°F Isolated thunderstorms early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Eden

90°F Sunny Feels like 96°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
73°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.