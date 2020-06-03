KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, June the 3rd

A few clouds and highs in the mid 90s for today. It keeps getting warmer throughout this week. Highs get to the upper 90s for the end of the week. This quiet weather pattern is due to a surface high pressure and an upper atmosphere ridge. These don’t move through the end of the week, keeping us hot.

Next week even hotter temperatures come to the Concho Valley. A few days in a row with highs breaking triple digits. The break from triple digits hit will come late next week. During the week a tropical depression will be making land fall. It is currently stay East of the Concho Valley. Only benefits we could see are some clouds.

