KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, June the 30th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Some scattered showers and storms are expected again for this evening. Partly cloudy skies and a few showers have helped temperatures stay in the upper 80s. Overnight lows get down to the low 70s. Thursday is our one day of no rain chances. Temperatures get to the low 90s. Friday a cold front starts moving south. Friday evening we have a slight chance of rain in the Northern counties.

Saturday rain chances are at 30 percent chance. The evening and heat of the day is expecting a few pop up showers and storms. This pattern is much like what we saw during the week. Sunday rain chances are late in the evening. Winds are coming from the North in the upper atmosphere. This will help keep highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

85°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

83°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

83°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some passing clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some passing clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

85°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

83°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

83°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some passing clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some passing clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.