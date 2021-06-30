KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, June the 30th

Some scattered showers and storms are expected again for this evening. Partly cloudy skies and a few showers have helped temperatures stay in the upper 80s. Overnight lows get down to the low 70s. Thursday is our one day of no rain chances. Temperatures get to the low 90s. Friday a cold front starts moving south. Friday evening we have a slight chance of rain in the Northern counties.

Saturday rain chances are at 30 percent chance. The evening and heat of the day is expecting a few pop up showers and storms. This pattern is much like what we saw during the week. Sunday rain chances are late in the evening. Winds are coming from the North in the upper atmosphere. This will help keep highs in the upper 80s.