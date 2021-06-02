KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, June the 2nd

Partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances are popping up as we head into the evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. tonight. We could see some strong storms with large amounts of rainfall and hail. Overnight another chance for storms going into early Thursday morning. Lows starting out your day are cool in the low 60s. Friday is dry but the rain chances come back for Saturday.
The temperatures for the week are in the low 80s. Overcast clouds and rain chances keep it on the cooler side. In the end of the week humidity starts to rise as we see a warm up and the Concho Valley in a moisture atmosphere. Next week we start to see more June like conditions with clear skies and temperatures in the low 90s.