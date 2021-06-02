KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, June the 2nd

Partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances are popping up as we head into the evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. tonight. We could see some strong storms with large amounts of rainfall and hail. Overnight another chance for storms going into early Thursday morning. Lows starting out your day are cool in the low 60s. Friday is dry but the rain chances come back for Saturday.

The temperatures for the week are in the low 80s. Overcast clouds and rain chances keep it on the cooler side. In the end of the week humidity starts to rise as we see a warm up and the Concho Valley in a moisture atmosphere. Next week we start to see more June like conditions with clear skies and temperatures in the low 90s.

Clear

San Angelo

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
41%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Robert Lee

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Eldorado

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
36%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Mertzon

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 62F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 62F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
42%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Eden

64°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
38%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

