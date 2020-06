Another cooler day with mid 90s and a few clouds. The evening cools off to the mid 60s. We gradually warm up through the week. Upper 90s for highs before the start of next week. Temperatures stay hot with the triple digits with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday a few chances of storms are possible. This is due to the dry line moving East closer to the Concho Valley. This can trigger a few storms to move across the area.