KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, June the 23rd

Weather

It’s back to summer like conditions starting today. Highs got to the upper 90s for a few places in the Concho Valley. The Eastern counties saw more of mid 90s. The heat index isn’t that bad with only a few degrees above the actually temperature.

The rest of the week is back to summer. Temperatures get to the upper 90s with mostly clear skies. Heat Index are above triple digits for the end of the week. The weekend a few degree coolers for our highs. They get back to the mid 90s.

Another front is expected late on Sunday into Monday. Rain chances are possible Sunday and Monday as the front stalls out over the Concho Valley. It keeps rain chances until Tuesday. Temperatures get to the low 90s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. The coolest day is looking to be Tuesday with upper 80s.

Sunny

San Angelo

97°F Sunny Feels like 100°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

97°F Sunny Feels like 99°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
74°F Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

92°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Mainly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

94°F Sunny Feels like 96°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F A clear sky. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

95°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
