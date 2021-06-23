KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, June the 23rd

It’s back to summer like conditions starting today. Highs got to the upper 90s for a few places in the Concho Valley. The Eastern counties saw more of mid 90s. The heat index isn’t that bad with only a few degrees above the actually temperature.

The rest of the week is back to summer. Temperatures get to the upper 90s with mostly clear skies. Heat Index are above triple digits for the end of the week. The weekend a few degree coolers for our highs. They get back to the mid 90s.

Another front is expected late on Sunday into Monday. Rain chances are possible Sunday and Monday as the front stalls out over the Concho Valley. It keeps rain chances until Tuesday. Temperatures get to the low 90s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. The coolest day is looking to be Tuesday with upper 80s.